Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $10,371,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $227.77. 2,073,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.