Notcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Billion (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $572.99 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Notcoin

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,701,033,769 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,701,033,769.17343. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.01605856 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $675,246,281.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

