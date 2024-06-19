NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Down 8.2%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.59. 363,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,320,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

NovoCure Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $14,543,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $6,479,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 490.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Recommended Stories

