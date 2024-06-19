NSUR COIN (NSUR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
NSUR COIN Profile
NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.
Buying and Selling NSUR COIN
