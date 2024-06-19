NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.99. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1,879 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

