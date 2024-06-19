Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.04

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 77233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,599,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after acquiring an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 251,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

