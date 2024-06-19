Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell
Omnicell Stock Performance
Shares of OMCL stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Omnicell
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
