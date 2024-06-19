Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMCL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.