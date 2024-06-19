Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ooma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $8.63 on Monday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a PE ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,185,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ooma by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 364,908 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

