Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) rose 1% on Monday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $159.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $139.74 and last traded at $139.55. Approximately 2,038,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,443,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.13.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 495.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.81 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

