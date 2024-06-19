Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 338.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 37,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 958.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVUV stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $94.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

