Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 118.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $218.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.22 and a 200-day moving average of $216.09.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

