Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $454,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $730.17 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $725.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $738.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

