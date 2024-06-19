Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $3,022,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 461.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in General Electric by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $164.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $170.80. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

