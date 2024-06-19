Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

