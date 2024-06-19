PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of PACCAR worth $173,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. 1,725,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,981. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $76.88 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

