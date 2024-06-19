Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.3% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 2,531,030 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

