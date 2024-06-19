Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $869.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,724.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,224.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 194,807 shares of company stock worth $2,012,373 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 145,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,073 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

