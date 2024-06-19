Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,183,000 after buying an additional 955,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 601,012 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after buying an additional 1,514,232 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 54,458,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,797,744. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.18, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

