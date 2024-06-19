Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $317.51

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.51 ($4.03) and traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.95). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.95), with a volume of 414,854 shares trading hands.

Pantheon International Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 37.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,102.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 317.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pantheon International

In other news, insider Rahul Welde bought 30,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £100,112.16 ($127,207.32). 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

