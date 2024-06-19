Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 239.62% from the company’s previous close.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £250.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
