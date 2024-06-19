Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.14) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 239.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Pantheon Resources stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. Pantheon Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £250.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

