Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 3.7%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.40. 273,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 895,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. BTIG Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.30.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.78%.

In other news, CEO Ravi Thanawala purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 45.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,724,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,850,000 after buying an additional 93,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 88.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

