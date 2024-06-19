Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $136.38 million and $1.89 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

