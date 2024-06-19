Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $141.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a one year low of $140.12 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,426. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

