Peirce Capital Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peirce Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $268,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $891.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $790.79 and its 200-day moving average is $723.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $894.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

