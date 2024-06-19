Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $6,947,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,261. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

