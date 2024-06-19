Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,500 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,502,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.67. 667,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.14. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 474.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

