Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.59. The company had a trading volume of 321,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $284.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

