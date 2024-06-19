Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.79. 943,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,642. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.89 and its 200-day moving average is $266.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

