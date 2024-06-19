Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 11,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Quarry LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 1,534,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,488. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

