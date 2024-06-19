Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 3,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE PSA traded up $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.45. The stock had a trading volume of 899,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.93. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

