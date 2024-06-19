Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRM traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

