Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 18,747,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,438,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

