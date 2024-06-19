Peoples Bank KS Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Peoples Bank KS’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

AMZN stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total value of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.