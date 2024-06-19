Peoples Bank KS Reduces Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 325,482 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,949,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 153,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,836. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.