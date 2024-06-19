Peoples Bank KS Sells 1,718 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peoples Bank KS trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. 33,705,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,592,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

