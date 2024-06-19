Peoples Bank KS Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peoples Bank KS reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

C stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.81. 15,766,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,159,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

