Peoples Bank KS Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peoples Bank KS lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Adobe were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,491,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $522.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

