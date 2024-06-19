Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.46. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.46.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. Perpetual Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0471442 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta. Perpetual Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

