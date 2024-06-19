Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,817,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,368,410. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

