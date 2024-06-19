Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

FENG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 10.17%.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.