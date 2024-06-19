Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.88 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 5.83 ($0.07), with a volume of 242,279 shares trading hands.

Plant Health Care Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of £20.98 million, a P/E ratio of -614.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.10.

Plant Health Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.