PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) vs. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Head-To-Head Review

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of PLBY Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PLBY Group and Lavoro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

PLBY Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 266.67%. Lavoro has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Lavoro.

This table compares PLBY Group and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group -124.32% -135.78% -17.25% Lavoro -5.10% -19.64% -4.10%

Risk & Volatility

PLBY Group has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and Lavoro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group $142.95 million 0.38 -$180.42 million ($2.26) -0.33 Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.34 -$50.50 million ($0.84) -6.29

Lavoro has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLBY Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lavoro beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

