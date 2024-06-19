Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 168,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 425,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PLRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after purchasing an additional 658,516 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 464,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412,486 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

