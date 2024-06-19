Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Down 3.5%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 69,150 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 55,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 805.57% and a negative net margin of 193.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS.
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
