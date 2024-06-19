Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.80.

POOL stock opened at $337.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.99.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Pool by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

