Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 100000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Portofino Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62.
Portofino Resources Company Profile
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
