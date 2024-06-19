Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Cogent Communications makes up 0.5% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,543,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.13 million. Research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 15.45%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

