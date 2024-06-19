Prism Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 7.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. 1,739,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,871. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.