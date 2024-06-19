Prism Advisors Inc. Has $509,000 Stock Position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 1.28% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQMG. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQMG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 11,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,467. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.