Prism Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

